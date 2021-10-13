JP’s Exe to Axe takes no prisoners

Published: 12:49 PM October 13, 2021

‘Brutal’, ‘tough’, ‘harder than an ultra-marathon’ were some of the more printable descriptions of JP’s Exe to Axe race, which Sidmouth Running Club organised and ran on Sunday.

The 22-mile race, which starts on Exmouth seafront and follows the coast path to Axmouth, has been previously voted the 9th best race in Runner’s World magazine and attracted 168 entrants from Falmouth to Aberdeen and everywhere in-between plus the Canary Islands.

Father and son team ‘The Clay Twins’ aka Tim and Dan Clay had a great run coming in second place, 4:07:17. ‘The Bee Gees Medley, comprised of Derek Blackburn running Exmouth to Sidmouth and Clive Gilbert running Sidmouth to Seaton, reaching the finish line in 4:40:31 (5th place).

Relay team ‘Dazzer and Rocker’ thoroughly enjoyed the run, with Dazzer running the first leg and Rocker the second. They finished in 4:41:19-7th place. The four female relay team ‘Easier Said Than Run’ had to adapt to three runners when a disappointed Ann Cole had to withdraw through illness.

Julia Haddrell ran Exmouth to Budleigh, handing over to Lesley Dunford who ran to Sidmouth, Jane Stein increased her mileage on the toughest leg, and Lesley Dunford ran the final Beer to Seaton part, finishing in 4:57:23 with an average age of 64.75 years!

Sarah Ginsberg was pleased to reach Sidmouth from Exmouth as she was still recovering from illness and David Welsh ran half the route, Sidmouth to Seaton in 3:15:20.

Ready to experience her first Exe to Axe, Mighty Green Hannah Maslen was the first runner over the start line and her children joined her to run over the finish line in 5:44:10.

First SRC runner over the finish line was Ollie Goodchild-Horne who took the challenge in his stride, finishing in 61st position out of a field of 168 in 4:22:02. His dad Adrian ‘Gripper’ Horne took slightly longer to complete the route due to injury and limited training in 5:40:04.

Jamie Locke crossed the finish line in 4:40:32 in 87th place, Michael Garrish completed the race in 5:04:18 and Simon Hollyer, Sam Ingram and Bex McDonald finished in 120th, 121st and 122nd respectively in very similar times-5:16:08-5:16:48. Naomi Garrick finished in 139th place in 5:29:56.

SRC Hannah reaches the end - Credit: SRC

Mighty Green Simon crosses the line - Credit: SRC

Easier said than run - Credit: SRC

Ex to Axe - Credit: SRC

Rocker and Dazzer - Credit: SRC

Hannah, Gripper and Ollie - Credit: SRC



