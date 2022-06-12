Jubilee celebrations for Sidmouth golfers amid some tight comps
- Credit: Sidmouth GC
The Devon Lady Captain’s Golf Society Spring Meeting was recently held at Teignmouth, a competition in which past Lady Captains from various clubs throughout Devon compete against one another.
Sidmouth Ladies did extremely well, with Marie Timms winning the Bronze Division with a great score of 40 points, just missing out by one point from the overall winner; and Penny Lyne won the Silver Division with 37 points.
Sidmouth Ladies held a fun Jubilee competition, with everyone dressed in patriotic red, white and blue. The competition was three clubs and a putter, and coming in first was Yvonne Anning with 38 points and in second place was Gerri Whitrow with 37 points.
However, in recognition of the Queen’s 70-year reign, the Captain presented a special prize of a commemorative glass to the best dressed lady of the day, which went to Sheila Skitteral.
In the Palairet Memorial Trophy, Sidmouth went down to a defeat against Exminster in a game played at Crediton.
Damien Gee / Neil Holland and Graham Davies / Dan Colson both won handsomely, but the other three Sidmouth teams suffered narrow defeats for an overall 3-2 loss.
Thank you to Deer Park Country House and Otter Vale Motor Services for their sponsorship and the stunning kit.
Sidmouth Seniors entertained Ilfracombe, with Captain John White and his partner securing a good start by winning 2 & 1. The Sidmouth win was secured as David Hall achieved pars on the penultimate two holes.
Robert Reed appeared in his first match for Sidmouth, partnering Chris Grubb and it proved a successful debut with the pair winning 5 & 4. Mike Davis and Richard Seaver were 2 up after 9 holes and extended this to win by 4 & 2.
The success by Phil Spencer and Bruce Harcourt was equally steady finishing 2 up. Brian Rice and David Bromage halved their match for a comfortable Sidmouth overall win.
The winners of the Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford were Colston Herbert on 42, Tiku Patidar with 41 and Mark Thomas on 40. The Division 1 medal was won by Steve Milton and Paul Charlton won Division 2.