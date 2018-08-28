Advanced search

Junior tennis coaching being launched at Tipton St John

PUBLISHED: 20:56 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 02 January 2019

The poster advertising the Tipton St John junior tennis coaching. Picture TIPTON ST JOHN TENNIS CLUB

Budding young tennis players have the chance to have a go at the sport at pay and play sessions at Tipton St John.

The sessions are open to children aged from seven to 16 of all abilities, from beginner to intermediate, and are being run by qualified coaches.

Starting from January 14, the sessions take place under the floodlights of Tipton St John Tennis Club and cost just £5 per week.

The younger age group, seven to 11, are catered for on Mondays from 5.45pm through to 6.45pm and the older age group, the 12- to 16-year-olds have their sessions each Wednesday from 5.45pm through until 6.45pm.

Those taking part don’t need to be members of the tennis club. However, they will need to join up once they have attended three sessions.

At £35 per year for juniors, membership of the club is very affordable.

A club spokesperson said: “The emphasis on the sessions is about having fun but developing essential tennis skills at the same time.”

For more information on the club and these junior coaching sessions, call 07934 190893.

