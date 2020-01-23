Advanced search

Jurassic Trophy triumph for Sidmouth Seniors

PUBLISHED: 11:50 23 January 2020

Sidmouth Seniors after their Jurassic Winter Series Trophy win. Picture SGC

Sidmouth Seniors after their Jurassic Winter Series Trophy win. Picture SGC

Sidmouth Seniors are the new holders of the much coveted Jurassic Winter Series Trophy

The team, captained by Chris Grubb, played their final round of competition earlier this week when they went toe-to-toe with Lyme Regis and Axe Cliff Golf Clubs.

The format for the Jurassic Winter Series is individual stableford points contributing towards a total team score.

Each team member plays against a member from each of the other clubs in a three ball group.

The first match had been played at Axe Cliff where Sidmouth narrowly won with the host club taking second place.

Sidmouth Seniors then increased their lead by winning their home match by a margin of 17 points, taking a total lead of 33 points into Tuesday's final round at Lyme Regis, which had been postponed back in November.

Despite the dry frosty/sunny weather the match could only be played over nine holes twice to make 18 holes as parts of the course were still deemed unplayable due to the previous wet weather.

The Sidmouth team consisted of Chris Grubb (captain), Mike Davis, Phil Spencer, Steve Nunn, Bruce Harcourt, Glyn Hewitt, Colin Mitchell and Ray Gunston.

All played steadily despite the unusual layout of the course and came in with a total points score of 236.

Lyme Regis won this round on home soil with 246 points while Axe Cliff ended the day with 227.

