Keast and Thompson-Summers at the double as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI win well at Torbay

PUBLISHED: 13:16 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 31 January 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI were convincing 6-1 winners when they travelled to face old rivals Torbay in an early Saturday morning Petroc Division One game.

SOHC travelled hampered by the absence of a number of defenders, but the players who did take to the pitch did so in grand style and dominated the contest from the first whistle.

The early attacking play centred around Nicky Lockyer, Jasmine Scott and Aimee Keast, the latter opening the scoring with a trademark clinical finish.

As the half developed there were some telling contributions, particularly from Alice Pleasee, Frankie Forsyth and Megan Thompson-Summers and further goals from Scott, who also picked up a green card, and Forsyth, saw SOHC into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Keast and Thompson-Summers both scored their second goals of the game and Katie Dean also got her name on the score sheet.

There were further green cards issued and the home side took advantage to score a late consolation, but SOHC were not to be denied their eighth win of the league season.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

