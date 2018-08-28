Keast and Thompson-Summers at the double as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI win well at Torbay

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI were convincing 6-1 winners when they travelled to face old rivals Torbay in an early Saturday morning Petroc Division One game.

SOHC travelled hampered by the absence of a number of defenders, but the players who did take to the pitch did so in grand style and dominated the contest from the first whistle.

The early attacking play centred around Nicky Lockyer, Jasmine Scott and Aimee Keast, the latter opening the scoring with a trademark clinical finish.

As the half developed there were some telling contributions, particularly from Alice Pleasee, Frankie Forsyth and Megan Thompson-Summers and further goals from Scott, who also picked up a green card, and Forsyth, saw SOHC into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Keast and Thompson-Summers both scored their second goals of the game and Katie Dean also got her name on the score sheet.

There were further green cards issued and the home side took advantage to score a late consolation, but SOHC were not to be denied their eighth win of the league season.