Keast at the double as SOHC ladies’ 1sts end Okehampton’s winning run

Sidmouth & Ottery 4th at home to Dartmouth 4th. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8296. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI were very good value for their 2-2 draw with table-topping Okehampton.

What makes the draw all the more impressive is that SOHC have become the first team to take a point off Okehampton in a Petroc Division One game this season!

Okehampton started the brighter and took an early lead, but this only served to spark an excellent response from SOHC.

There was some superb inter-linking play with Aimee Keast, Frankie Forsyth, Jasmine Scott and Megan Thompson-Summers all impressing with attacking play.

It was no more than they deserved when, following a period of sustained pressure, Keast found the back of the net. Buoyed by the goal, SOHC continued to press and a second Keast goal gave them a 2-0 interval lead.

SOHC began the second half as they had ended the first and some excellent play involving Scott, Alice Pleasee and Nick Lockyer opened the visitors up a number of times. However, despite some exceptional approach play, a third goal was not forthcoming and, in a manner befitting a team that had won all 11 of their previous games, Okehampton dug deep and levelled things up with a clinical finish.

Indeed, in a frenetic finish, a great goal-line block from Lizzie Nancekivell and Rachel Ward denied the visitors a winner. The SOHC star of the show was goalkeeper Millie Guy. On Saturday the ladies’ 1st XI travel to face Teign II.