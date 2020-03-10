Ken Wheeler and Andrew Lowe bowl their way into Devon unbadged finals

Sidmouth bowlers Ken Wheeler and Andrew Lowe who have made it through to the county finals of the unbadged pair's. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Bowls Club members Ken Wheeler and Andrew Lowe have reached the semi-finals of the County Mens Unbadged Pairs, writes Carol Smith.

The pair booked their berth in the finals when they took on last year's runners-up in this competion, a duo from Exeter-based Isca, in a quarter-final tie.

Given the pedigree of the opposition, the Sidmouth pairing were under no illusions as to the size of the task at hand.

However, they played superbly, led all the way and ulitmately secured a 15-11 success.

The Sidmouth duo now head into Isca where the county finals are being hosted on Sunday, march 22.

This is Ken's third County semi-final in as many years, so let's hope it will be third time lucky and they reach the final and indeed, enjoy success in that match too. All at Sidmouth Bowls Club wish Ken and Andrew all the very best.

Sidmouth ladies were in action in the Joan Jeffery competition semi-final, but, unlike the last round when all teams won or lost by just the odd shot, this contest saw some large shot differences.

The two winning rinks that now play in the final are; Ann Capon, Sheila Faulkner, Zena Johnson and skip Susie Bonnell. who won 28-9 and also the quartet of Emma Crow, Christa Turner, Sandra Wheeler and skip Chris Hamer, who won 36 -12.

As well as competition action, the past week also saw a couple of friendly matches played.

The men ventured over to Axminster with three rinsk and enjoyed success on two of them while drawing on the third on their way to an overall 55-47 victory.

The top rink was the one of Tony Anthony, Derek Mountford and skip Wilf Radburn, who won 21-15.

There was also a mixed meeting at home to Topsma and again Sidmouth enjoyed success on two of the rinks while the third rink lost by the smallest of margins, a single shot.

It was all great fun, but the final score was not of the 'friendly' kind as Topsham were beaten 65-29.

Top rink honours went to Dave Lever, Tony Anthony and skip Ken Tolley.

Two ladies rinks travelled down to Dawlish where one lost and one won.

Indeed a 19-10 succes for the rink of Wendy Cox, Mary Turner and skip Joan Monaghan played a key part in an overall 37-32 win.

Finally, for this latest report, Sidmouth sent two ladies rinks away to our friends and neighbour's at Budleigh Salterton.

Indeed, occasion coudl not possible have been any more 'friednly' as honours ended even in a draw. There was something of a 'mirror' to the final outcome with both Sidouth and Budleigh winning a rink each and by a single shot margin to give the overall tied score!

The Sidmouth winning rink comprised Wendy Cox, Anita Mason and skip Zena Johnson