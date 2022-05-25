Late heroics from the Paget boys in Sidbury win

With just one ball to spare, Sidbury secured an enthralling five-wicket victory at Upottery in Division F East of the Devon Cricket League.

The hosts made an excellent start with the bat, the only blemish coming when the slow turn of Simon Rowe trapped Gary Kennard for 7. Jack Larcombe, however, was imperious, reaching a superb 107 before being bowled by Dave O’Connor. Louis Bowen grabbed a couple of wickets for Sidbury, as Upottery finished on 193/4.

In reply, Sidbury stuttered through the early stages and were struggling on 93/4 when Olly Paget joined Alex Paget at the crease. The brothers still needed 101 runs from just 13 overs and some excellent running between the wickets began to stir hope.

Alex finally fell for 62 and Rowe came in for the final push. In the end, it came down to the last over and Olly Paget (58) won it for Sidbury on the penultimate ball.