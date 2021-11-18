League and Cup success for Ottery youngsters

Four goals from James Blain and a brace each for Seb Copp and Ben Geare helped Ottery U16s to a 12-1 win at Colyton to maintain their title challenge.



Addy Carpenter’s side remain top of League Division One and are nine games unbeaten in league and cup this season.



Colyton held out for 11 minutes before Ottery broke the deadlock, Blain with a clinical finish following good work from Finn Upsher and George Durham. Midfielder Ben Geare doubled the Otters lead with a pinpoint header from a Sam Gleeson free kick.

Brad Butterfield made it 3-0 with a deflected effort and Geare fired home his second three minutes before half-time. Hard-working midfielder Levi Burt made it 5-0 shortly after the break following good work from Finn Drew, before a curling Drew corner found its way into the back of the net for 6-0.



Copp, who is in a rich vein of form, then scored two in quick succession thanks to assists from Burt and Tom Maynard. Ottery made it 9-0 when Blain turned in from close range following a neat interchange with Medland-Gray and Copp.



Colyton pulled one back with 20 minutes to go when Tom Major fired home before Blain scored his third and Ottery’s tenth with a tap-in.



Gibbins prevented Colyton getting a second with a fine reflex save before regular keeper Medland-Gray showed he can score goals as well as keep them out, firing in from close range to make it eleven. Blain made it 12-1 four minutes from the end with a crisp volley.

Ottery U18s were equally ruthless in their superb 12-0 victory over Elburton Villa in the second round of the Devon Cup.

A long-range screamer from Finn Foster opened the scoring and, with Russ Bracey excellent between the sticks for Ottery, a first-time effort from Jack Drew-Cull doubled the lead.

The same Otter then completed his hat-trick with two further goals and it was 5-0 thanks to a clever finish from Zac Tilley. Luke Parramore added a couple more before securing his hat-trick, with Oliver Bradley also bagging a brace.

Fin Giles in action for the Otters against Colyton - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Otters defeat Elburton Villa - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC



