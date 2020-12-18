News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Local football news

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:54 PM December 18, 2020   
Tipton St John Football Club

Tipton St John Football Club - Credit: Archant

Tipton St John remain in touch with the leaders in Division One East of the Devon & Exeter League after a battling win last weekend. 

Tipton were made to work very hard for their three points, eventually coming out as 3-2 winners, thanks to goals from Ash Baker, Sam Baker and Jake Freeman. 

Saturday should provide Tipton with another chance to close ground on the top sides, as they host bottom club Lympstone. 

Seaton Town went down to a 3-1 defeat at Kentisbeare in the Premier Division, with Will Hellier scoring the consolation. Seaton host Dawlish United on Saturday. 

Sidmouth Town Reserves were without a game last Saturday but face a big task this weekend, as they welcome second-placed Kentisbeare. 

Back to Division One East, where Beer Albion are at home to Lyme Regis, Seaton travel to Millwey Rise in Division Four East and Sidmouth Town will play host to Bradninch.

Football

