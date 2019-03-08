Advanced search

Lucas and Bowyer net as SOHC men's fourth XI share four goals with Bridgwater C

PUBLISHED: 12:15 31 October 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth team came out of their home South East Two meeting with Bridgwater C with a share of the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

In what turned out to be an even game, it was SOHC that took the lead with Woody Thorpe and Rich Lucas combining well with a good one-two movement prior to Lucas opening the scoring.

This was followed up by a great piece of individual play by Elliot Bowyer, who took the ball from his own half and completed his fantastic run by beating the keeper to make it 2-0.

The visitors were determined to get something back and scored late-on from two short corners to make the final result 2-2.

On a very positive note, the fourth XI have now already banked more league points than they got last season.

