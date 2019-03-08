Lucas and Bowyer net as SOHC men's fourth XI share four goals with Bridgwater C

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth team came out of their home South East Two meeting with Bridgwater C with a share of the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what turned out to be an even game, it was SOHC that took the lead with Woody Thorpe and Rich Lucas combining well with a good one-two movement prior to Lucas opening the scoring.

This was followed up by a great piece of individual play by Elliot Bowyer, who took the ball from his own half and completed his fantastic run by beating the keeper to make it 2-0.

The visitors were determined to get something back and scored late-on from two short corners to make the final result 2-2.

On a very positive note, the fourth XI have now already banked more league points than they got last season.