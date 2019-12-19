Advanced search

Lucas and Coley net as SOHC men's 4th XI are beaten at home by Chard

PUBLISHED: 10:43 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 19 December 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

Archant

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth XI played their final match before the Christmas break and they suffered a frustrating 4-2 defeat at the hands of visiting Chard B.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff WebberSidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

With 13 players available to him, captain Dan Weedon worked out a rotation plan for the forwards and midfielders, but a seventh minute injury to Steve Ellison, meant the pre-match plan for the front line was abandoned.

Despite the change in personnel, the side quickly settled into some good passing play and applied pressure on the Chard defence.

It was not long before Richard Lucas picked up a ball on the left of the area and even though he was going wider, he beat the keeper with a reverse stick shot to give SOHC the lead. The advantage was held through to the interval despite SOHC being rediced to 10 men after the match official asked Euan Webber to take two-minute break for a stick tackle.

During the break captain Dan gave some encouraging words, but he did caution his team to the fact that he was sure Chard would come back strongly.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff WebberSidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

The captain's thoughts were accurate and Chard were straight onto the front foot from the restart and equalised early on.

Despite the setback, SOHC kept pressing and Andrew Coley seized on a mistake in the visiting defence before stepping forward and striking the ball from the edge of the area to fire the home side back into the lead.

The execution of the goal was one to savour for, by his own admission, Coley rarely nets from such distance!

Chard were soon back pressing and parity was restored before they added two late goals to seal a 4-2 victory.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff WebberSidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

It was certainly a game of rare events for, in addition to the Coley strike from distance, the 4th XI, who rarely pick up cards, also had Richard Lucas being invited to take a breather by the umpire and so, twice in the game, SOHC played for a period a man light!

Post match, 4th XI captain Dan Weedon spoke of how noticeable the improvement has been in the team since the start of the season and he looks forward to some positive results in the new year.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff WebberSidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff WebberSidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Pedestrian, 92, badly hurt in Ottery road collision

Police.

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Pedestrian, 92, badly hurt in Ottery road collision

Police.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs impress as they put high-flying visitors Chew Valley to the sword

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2757. Picture: Terry Ife

Four days of weather warnings forecast as torrential rain and wind smashes into Devon

Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler

Sidmouth Running Club members take on the Haldon Jingle Bell Run

Terry Bewes (left) and David Skinner dressed ready to take part in the Haldon Jingle Bell Run. Picture SRC

Chown try lights up another terrific all-round show from Sidmouth U18 girls

Sidmouth U18 girls who were in action at Cullompton. Picture DOMINIC FRASER

Lucas and Coley net as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home by Chard

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists