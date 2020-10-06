Advanced search

Lucas nets as SOHC men’s third XI share spoils with Bridgwater

PUBLISHED: 11:05 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 06 October 2020

Archant

The Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s third team opened their season with a 1-1 draw at home against Bridgwater in a competitive game played at Ottery.

Playing in persistent rain, the home team was made up of a mixture of experienced seniors and talented youngsters.

With Simon Olive taking up the manager’s role, the substitutes rolled on and off throughout the game, giving everyone a chance to add to the team effort.

The home side put several good passing moves together, but with the Bridgwater keeper having a great game, it was the visitors who took the lead with a well taken goal.

The home side had the chance to draw level when they were awarded a penalty flick.

Unfortunately, Charlie Piper’s good effort was well saved by a keeper in form.

In the second half, SOHC applied some pressure and won a few short corners.

They added a bit of variety to the routines and after a few shots were blocked, they managed to level the scores, with Richard Lucas beating the keeper with a rising strike into the net.

The scores remained level for the rest of the match, although things did get more tense, with two Bridgwater players ordered to the sidelines before the game finished.

In the end, honours even made for a fair result and a competitive start to what could be an interesting season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Exmouth Town’s next two games are called off due to Covid-19

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Sidmouth Lady Captain’s Away Day success for Andrea, Penny and Treynetta

Golf club and ball

Lucas nets as SOHC men’s third XI share spoils with Bridgwater

Axe Cliff Golf Club and all it has to offer

Axe Cliff Golf Club is a fine place to play a round. Picture: AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB

Sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Devon due to test and trace ‘technical issues’

Nationally around a third of care homes in England have reported an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Getty