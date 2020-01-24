Advanced search

Lucas nets four in high-scoring SOHC men's 4th XI game

PUBLISHED: 10:04 24 January 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's 4th XI went down 9-4 in their meeting with an in-form Mid Somerset team.

What was a weakened home side shipped seven of the goals in the first 20 minutes of the contest!

A change of shape seemed to stop the rot and SOHC also got the game's eighth and final goal with Rich Lucas the scorer.

A half-time chat helped and the second half saw more cohesive play from the home side and, after conceding an eighth, SOHC got a second of their own with Lucas again the scorer.

The seven goal margin was swiftly restored, but SOHC kept battling way and Lucas found the net twice more to round off the scoring.

Forgetting the first half display, what SOHC produced after the break was as good as anything they have produced for many moons!

Special mentions must be made of the contributions of Matt Jeacock, who starred in midfield, and Riordan Ashdown, who showed great calmness and composure in attack.

