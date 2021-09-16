Magnificent seven from Ottery

Published: 11:49 AM September 16, 2021

With the second league game kicking off between Ottery St Mary and West Hill, the Otters kicked off with high tempo.

The opening goal arrived on five minutes, when Jake Haggerty played the ball to Jack Drew-Cull, who let the ball go between his legs for Zac Tilly to take control and unleash an emphatic finish.



Goalkeeper Russ Bracey was called into action with a long shot from a West Hill midfielder, Bracey with good hands making the save. Zac Tilley then took a fine corner, met by Finn Foster with a powerful head into the back of west Hills net to increase the lead 2-0.



Jake Haggerty was the next to shoot but sent the ball over the bar. Luke Paramore got his chance but West Hill defended well to clear the ball long to striker Reece Alexander and Bracey pressed the striker too much for the referee, leading to a penalty.



The West Hill Striker struck the ball hard, however, Russ Bracey made a fine initial save, but his block from the rebound was even more special.



Seven minutes later, Paramore was taken down in the box. Oliver Bradley entered the field of play with his first touch stepping up to take the penalty. With a little skip, Bradley sent the keeper the wrong and a third goal for the Otters.



From a West Hill goal-kick, Finn Hobday won the battle in the air, Charlie Parker with a great first touch beat the West Hill midfield and passed to Oliver Bradley, who shot first time to score his second and make the game 4-0 to Ottery.



A fifth arrived before half-time, when Lewis Ayley fed a pass to Haydon Simpson and his sweet cross was converted by the onrushing Ethan Hawes.



While the second period was a quieter affair, Ottery did add two further goals, with Paramore dancing his way to a superb solo effort, and he then volleyed in the final effort with equal style.



Man of the match was given to Luke Paramore and the Ottery coaches were very pleased with the football played from everyone and the support we had from the parents, family and friends watching the game.



“The highlight of the game was definitely the penalty that saw the double save from Russ Bracey,” said manager David Haggerty. “Russ has been with me for the last six years and I have seen him make some outstanding saves in other games. This was definitely a moment that we will both remember.