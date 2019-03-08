Maria Clapp wins the Orr Cup at Sidmouth

Golf club and ball Archant

There were only 13 ladies who entered the Orr Cup competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The low field was probably due to family and holiday commitments.

This cup was presented to the Sidmouth Golf Club Ladies' Section by Mrs Helma Orr in memory of her husband, Colonel WEA Orr, and the format was Stableford.

The winner was Maria Clapp with 31 points with Mo Borer runner-up on countback, also with 31 points. Mo did, however, score a two on the 12th.

Wednesday was the Daily Mail qualifier where the winning pair progress to the knockout round stage next year and represent their club.

This is a foursomes format where one player drives on the odd holes and the other on the even holes and then alternate shots are taken.

The handicap allowance is half the difference of the pair's combined handicaps and is stableford format.

The winning pair were Marian Andrews and Vanessa Ireson with 33 points.

Vanessa is a new lady member and it is excellent to see her game improving.

Runners-up, on countback, were Angela Coles and Mo Borer. Good luck next year, ladies.

The mixed team had matches on the last two Sundays. The first was a home match against East Devon where the team were victorious by five games to one.

The teams look forward to the return match at East Devon towards the end of September.

Last Sunday they travelled to Crediton to play the two different nine holes which make up Downes Crediton golf course, the front nine being parkland and the back nine made up of some quirky holes.

Unfortunately, although a couple of games went to the 18th hole, the result was a 4-2 loss.

However, the result may be more favourable next time the teams meet in October at Sidmouth. Both matches were full of friendly rivalry, followed by drinks and a meal in the clubhouse.

Thanks to the green staff of both clubs for the condition and presentation of both course.