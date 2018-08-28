Advanced search

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has ‘top team’ backing

PUBLISHED: 17:41 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:41 19 December 2018

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Newton Poppleford-based drag racing ace Mark ‘Wolfie’ Smith has secured sponsorship backing that will undoubtedly help him towards his ultimate goal of more record times.

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith on the star line before another meeting. Picture DARK FAIRY PHOTOGRAPHYMark 'Wolfie' Smith on the star line before another meeting. Picture DARK FAIRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Smith is to receive the backing of Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth, from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare, and is the owner of a motorsport race team called RWUD Racing, who race Mascars all over the UK and in Belgium where they race twice a year.

Chris says: “Mascars are a thoroughbred race car and there are only some 34 of them in this country.

“MASCAR stands for Miniature American Stock Car Auto Racing and they are an exact two-thirds replica of the American NASCAR.

“We have a great series seeing a good number of cars out on grid and a good following of fans.

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith(sitting in the car seat) is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITHMark 'Wolfie' Smith(sitting in the car seat) is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

“We also get invited to demo at some big events, of which includes the American Speedfest meeting at Brands Hatch.”

He continued: “Currently we are preparing two race cars for the 2019 season and we are already booked in to some good local shows in Devon next year to display and show off the team and cars.

“This brings me to Mark [‘Wolfie’ Smith] who we have asked to become part of our team.

“We are hoping to support him with all his team wear and colours on the bike, as well as helping out with some of the running costs of his bike, particularly with things like fuel at events and the odd tyre here and there.

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith on the star line before another meeting. Picture DARK FAIRY PHOTOGRAPHYMark 'Wolfie' Smith on the star line before another meeting. Picture DARK FAIRY PHOTOGRAPHY

“The team is mainly self-funded by myself although good sponsors are on board to help us in car preparation and keeping us on track.

“We also have a good strong team that’s eight in number. Our crew chief is Paul Oram, who keeps the team in check and running, as well as making sure cars are kept out on track and are set up right.”

He concluded: “We are all looking forward to working with Mark and I am sure we will all enjoy the journey ahead.”

‘Wolfie’ says: “This latest backing is simply awesome and adds further fuel to my bid to bag that, currently elusive, sub nine second time. To think how things have developed since my recent interview on ITV, it’s amazing! I cannot thank Chris and RWUD Racing enough and cannot wait to be competing in their colours.

“With the RWUD backing, I will be attending more drag racing events in this country when I shall be able to demonstrate the full power of the bike to a much wider audience of spectators. We’ll certainly be something of a unique team with the two mascars and a drag bike all in the same livery. The cars actually have 1300 cc highly tuned motorcycle engines in them as opposed to my 1400cc nitrous oxide powered bike, so it’s a great partnership and they have already invited me to join them when they race in Belgium next year.”

He rounded things off saying: “There are exciting – and faster – times ahead, for sure. For me to have been picked up by a ‘proper’ race team is really very, very special.”

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has 'top team' backing

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

