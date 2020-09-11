Mavis Vanstone Bowl success for Andrea Milton

With the weather beginning to take on an autumnal feel, 29 Sidmouth Golf Club ladies took to the course for a midweek meeting to contest the Mavis Vanstone Rose Bowl, writes Angela Coles.

This trophy was presented by Ron Vanstone in 2016 in memory of his wife Mavis, who was a past ladies captain.

The competition was a stableford and it proved to be a close contest with count back called into play to determine the winner.

Andrea Milton birdied the 10th hole on her way to victory with 37 points beating runner-up Ros Eaton, who also finished with 37 points. Well played, both!

The course continues to be in prime condition thanks to the efforts of our hardworking greens staff.