Mental health awareness and fundraising at Sidmouth 

A great weekend at the Blackmore this week, a bonus point win and, off the field, a significant day put on by the Sidmouth team of hospitality in the name of mental health awareness.

The boys played a game that suits the Sidmouth ethos, free flowing flair at times, big carries, offloads and plenty of tries. The back three were a threat all day, with an elder statesman filling in at 10, and the pack really showing dominance throughout.

We also enjoyed a fantastic charity function in aid of The Richard Strawbridge Trust, a Sidmouth-based charity, and Looseheads, a rugby charity aimed at tackling the stigma of mental health.

Awareness and treatment or mental health is more important than ever, and I am very proud to see that Sidmouth RFC are doing their part for the community.

Emma Finch and the team raised £5,025 to give to the charities, with all the funds raised ring-fenced for mental health. We are extremely lucky to be supported by such fantastic supporters and sponsors, who have all contributed to a fantastic event and year so far, hopefully the rugby on the pitch matched the off-field efforts.

Sidmouth rugby is buzzing, with plenty coming along to watch on a weekend, both home and away, and the amount of junior girls and boys running around over the weekend shows a vibrant well-supported club.

The icing on the cake though at the club right now is how they are breaking ground in the women’s game, with the historic Sidmouth Valkyries fixture against Exeter Saracens.

The occasion was met with a bumper crowd and has gone a long way in launching the women’s game in Sidmouth and the surrounding area. I look forward to watching the progress of the Valkyries and they certainly were a joy to coach.

Rugby in the community is as strong as it has been for a long time after these strange two years, and the future is looking bright. That’s not just because we're getting results, but because of the aspects that make Sidmouth a real rugby club, and it’s great to see.

Sidmouth RFC flourishing in the New Year - Credit: Dominic Fraser



