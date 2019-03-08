Midweek fun stableford victory for Gerri Whittrow

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

On the final Wednesday of March, 20 ladies took part in a fun stableford competition, the twist being only four clubs and a putter were allowed to be used and thus had to be chosen in advance, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This posed questions such as, would a sand wedge be needed if a bunker shot was needed? Which club to take for fairway shots? Was a driver needed?

Some ladies obviously don’t need all the clubs in their bag as they scored well with their chosen four!

In first place was Gerri Whitrow with an excellent 39 points. Marian Andrews came second with 37 points and in third place was Susan Hackett with 31 points. Well done, ladies.

Marian was also the only player to record a two and this was on the 11th hole. Congratulations, Marian.