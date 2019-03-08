Milmer nets as SOHC men's third team are narrowly beaten at Chard

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's third team were beaten 3-1 at Chard B in a South East Two meeting.

With illness accounting for several players' absence in the men's section, the team travelled with a bare 11 and, in wet and damp conditions, they gave their all, but against them were a home side that was able to call on the services of a squad of 16 and so rotate their team throughout the contest.

Early on, SOHC competed well and applied some pressure on the Chard defence and went close to scoring on a few occasions, but it was the home side that took the lead with a good passing move ending in a goal.

The thirds continued to compete well, but could not make their pressure count, despite having several short corners.

Only one down at half-time, the side aimed to get something from the match but fell two behind early in the second half.

And, while playing conditions were still not great, there was some good determined play.

This resulted in another short corner from which Peter Milmer grabbed a goal back.

SOHC did have other chances, but solid defending from Chard kept them at bay.

The home side scored one more from a swift passing move and so it ended 3-1.