Mixed fortunes for SOHC men's third and fourth XIs

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's fourth XI went down 2-0 when they visited Exeter to take on Isca in a match that was played on the water-based pitch at Exeter University.

Despite the loss, SOHC captain Dan Weedon was pleased with the side's performance, having struggled to find enough fit players to play the game!

With Paul Newman, Chris Wright and John Dutton all playing, alongside Roger Dudding, Paul Baker and Steve Harris, there was a high level of experience in the side.

At the younger end of the age range, Kishan Prasad, Matt Jeacock, Jack Cload and Will Harris all played well, with Will having completed a Ten Tors training walk in the morning!

So, another week and another defeat, but it was a closer result than when the teams last met and all the players enjoy getting out each week and improving as a side.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the men's fourth team entertain high-flying Mid Somerset A who defeated them 5-0 when the sides met on matchday three of the current campaign.

SOHC men's third XI remain in third spot in the South East Two table after a 2-1 home win over Taunton Civil Service A. Tomorrow (Saturday) the third team travel to Minehead B.