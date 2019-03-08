Mixed Open avoids rain as 32 pairs take part

Lady captain Gill Paddon (left) with Sidmouth Mixed Open winners Bob and Marian Andrews. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

The Sidmouth Golf Club Mixed Open was held on Sunday with 32 pairs taking part and it was lovely to have 13 and a half visitor pairs playing, writes Pauline Couldwell

The course was in excellent condition and set up well thanks to the hard working green staff. Food was available all day thanks to Kerry, Wayne and their staff which was very much appreciated.

Thanks also to Lady Captain, Gill Paddon, Penny Lyne (lady vice-captain) and all the helpers, including Lester Wilmington, (club vice-captain), for registering the entrants, taking meal orders and selling raffle tickets as well as checking the returned cards ready for the presentation.

The winning visitors (East Devon) were James and Patsy Colvin. David and Linda Smith were in second place and John and Maggie Harvey were third.

The home winners were Michael Hobbs and Ali Godwin, second place Paul Godwin and Lynsey Spooner and third place Neil and Sheila Faulkner.

All three pairs scored 37 points with the positions decided on countback.

Congratulations to the overall winners, Bob and Marian Andrews with 38 points.

The lady winner of nearest the pin on the fourth hole was Karen Anderson with John Craig winning the gents nearest the pin on the 12th hole. Both were visitors to Sidmouth Golf Club.

A big thank you was given to all those who took part and made it such a success, also thanks for the dry weather in such a wet week and hope for the same next year.