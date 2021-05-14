Mixed weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

Published: 12:00 AM May 14, 2021

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club’s combined men’s first and second team was involved in another high scoring match, winning 6-5. Five goals were scored in the last 15 minutes, with the home side just edging it.

In the other men’s match at the weekend, also played at Ottery St Mary, the combined thirds and fourths missed out against Isca E.

The first half saw the home side performing well, but it was the visitors who scored first and then extended their lead, before the home side got one back through Steve Ellison, following a good move down the left.

The visitors scored once more before the end of the game, with the result being 1-3.

On the women’s side of the club, the combined second and third team played a home match against Exe 4 and came away with a draw, 1-1.

The women’s fourth team also had a home game against Honiton Hornets, which resulted in a 1-2 win for the visitors.