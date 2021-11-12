News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mixed weekend for SOHC

Andrew Coley

Published: 12:00 AM November 12, 2021
SOHC Men's Team

SOHC Men's Team - Credit: Andrew Coley

It was another mixed bag of results at the weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club. 
 
The men’s first team took on Westbury and United Banks in a home fixture against the Bristol-based club and claimed a point with a 2-2 draw. 
 
The second team won their second match in a row with a 0-3 win away at Taunton Vale 5. The men’s third team also won away (1-2) when they took on Isca 6 in Exeter. 
 
On the women’s side of the club, the first team played away against Clifton Robinsons 4 and lost 4-1 in a challenging match. The seconds performed well in their away fixture against Chard 1 to win 0-3. 
 
The women’s third and fourth teams both missed out on any points, with the thirds losing at home against Taunton Vale 3 (1-8). The fourth team also lost in a home fixture, losing 1-3 against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets. 

