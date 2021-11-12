Mixed weekend for SOHC

It was another mixed bag of results at the weekend for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club.



The men’s first team took on Westbury and United Banks in a home fixture against the Bristol-based club and claimed a point with a 2-2 draw.



The second team won their second match in a row with a 0-3 win away at Taunton Vale 5. The men’s third team also won away (1-2) when they took on Isca 6 in Exeter.



On the women’s side of the club, the first team played away against Clifton Robinsons 4 and lost 4-1 in a challenging match. The seconds performed well in their away fixture against Chard 1 to win 0-3.



The women’s third and fourth teams both missed out on any points, with the thirds losing at home against Taunton Vale 3 (1-8). The fourth team also lost in a home fixture, losing 1-3 against Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets.