Ottery St Mary sadly lose a club legend

Published: 2:11 PM January 28, 2021

"It is with deep regret that we have been informed that Monty Perry has passed away at the age of 77," said a statement on the club’s social media.

"Monty was definitely a massive character, not only locally to Ottery but also the wider community. A man steeped into the grain of the club’s DNA.

"He was not only a Trustee, but has held or carried out virtually every possible task at the Club, from directing cars to cutting pitches, a true club legend since starting as a young lad back in 1953 as a player.

"He was also part of the Cups Committee, a keen skittle player and, until last season’s skittle league was cut short, he could be seen still pulling in the top score in games.

"The entire OSM AFC family send their deepest sympathy to all of his relatives and friends. A True Legend that will be missed by so many."



