Moore’s late strike sees SOHC men’s 1st XI seal promotion to Conference South

PUBLISHED: 17:36 20 March 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s 1st XI sealed promotion to Conference South – and brought the Southern One title that little bit closer – as they defeated Dart 2-1.

Despite making a good start, SOHC fell behind, albeit very much against the run of play.

However, with half-time approaching, parity was restored when Lee Clayden slotted home a well-worked short corner.

During the interval there was passionate address made to the team by John Mutter and the side looked sharper after the break.

However, for all their possession and territorial dominance, what was lacking was a clinical finish in the final third! Indeed, SOHC so nearly fell behind again when a drag from a Dart short corner crashed into the crossbar causing confusion in the circle!

It began to look very much as if it might be ‘one of those days’, especially when, with a few minutes remaining, a powerful cross by Henry Mutter eluded the stick of Nick Mansfield by inches!

However, cometh the hour, cometh the man and, in the closing moments, when the ball arrived at the back post, there, in the right place and very much at the right time, was Max Moore to turn it home, winning the game, sealing promotion and taking the side into a final day winner-takes-the-title meeting with Taunton Vale!

