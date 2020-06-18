Advanced search

Motor Racing - looking back to a succesfull 2019 Le Mans 24 meeting for Harry Tincknell

PUBLISHED: 08:07 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 18 June 2020

Harry Tincknell and team mates at the conclusion of the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hour race. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Twelve months ago, Harry Tincknell and his team mates were racing in the world-famous Le Mans 24 Hour Race.

Sadly, motor sport has been hit like all sport, by the Coronavirus pandemic and this year’s race had to be postponed.

However, the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans, initially scheduled for 13-14 June, is now pencilled in to be raced over the weekend of September 19 and 20.

Speaking after last year’s third place finish, the driver, who hails from Tipton St John, said: “I really drove my heart out for the whole race and I am super proud of Andy, Jonathan (Bomarito) and the whole of the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team for their hard work and dedication, not only during this Le Mans week but the whole four year programme. I wanted a victory but we did the maximum we possibly could. Le Mans is always a very special event and we had incredible support from the fans this week and the messages I’ve received have been amazing.

“I can’t be more thankful to have been part of the Ford family for the past four years. I had virtually no GT experience when I first joined so have had this opportunity has massively helped with my career trajectory. The future looks bright and I cannot wait to see what comes next for me at Le Mans.”

We wish Harry well in his career when he gets back behind the wheel when the sport resumes.

