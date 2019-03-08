Murray nets four as SOHC ladies' 1st XI march on in their league campaign

Ladies hockey. Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' first team were handsome 10-1 winners when they met Chard in their latest Sedgemoor Division One game,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The double figure victory means that the team have now won all five of their league games and, in those matches, they have racked up an impressive goal tally of 45 whilst the goal that Chard scored is the first that SOHC have conceded in the league this season!

The scoring honours against Chard went to Taryn Murray who netted four times. Rebecca Tedford bagged a brace and the other goals were scored by Emily Ackland, Lizzie Nancekivell, Alice Please and Jasmine Scott.

This latest win means that SOHC stay top of the table, but they are not alone in sporting a perfect played five and won five record for that is also the record to date for both Exeter & Culm Vale Hornets and Exe III.

The ladies' second team were also in fine form as they registered their first success of the Sedgemoor Division One campaign with a 5-1 away win at Taunton Vale IV.

Alice Alice Dormor netted a double and the other SOHC goals were scored by Chrissie Mitchell, Karen Dutton and Diana Dormor. The win lifts the second team into the top half of the division.

Completing a clean sweep for the SOHC ladies teams on the first weekend of November were the third team who were 2-0 home winners over Exe V.

The result leaves the third team sitting second in the Sedgemoor Division Two table.