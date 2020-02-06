Murray nets four times as SOHC ladies 1st XI make it a dozen wins from as many league games

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies 1st XI duly made it a dozen wins from as many Sedgemoor Division One games when they won the second and final of this season's in-house derby meetings, beating SOHC 2nd XI.

However, the 5-1 score line represented something of a 'moral victory' for the 2nd XI who had been thrashed 13-0 in the first meeting between the teams this league season.

Indeed, it was the 2nd XI who scored first, netting only the eighth goal that the senior side have conceded this season, with Karen Dutton tucking the ball away from inside the D after a slick attack.

That though, was as good as it got for the second team as Taz Murray scored four times for the table-toppers with the other goal coming from Alice Pease.

One thing that this contest most certainly was though, was competitive and, based on the performances across the pitch from both sets of players, there's plenty of ability in the SOHC ladies section right now! None of the SOHC ladies teams are in action this Saturday.