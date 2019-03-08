Mutter and Clayden score as SOHC men’s 1st XI’s title bid is hit by home draw

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men’s 1st XI were dealt a blow in their bid to land the Southern One divisional title as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Sidmouth by visiting Torbay.

Goals from Henry Mutter and Lee Clayden secured SOHC the point, but, with title rivals Taunton Vale winning their game, it all means that SOHC – after the previous weekend’s double win – have been knocked off top spot – albeit by a goal difference of three!

In a game that never really reached any heights – indeed, much of the play was scrappy – SOHC took the lead with a short corner strike and doubled their advantage with an identical goal only for Torbay, crucially, to get one back before half-time.

The second half served up similar fare to the first with the majority of the play the ‘scrappy’ kind!

Torbay levelled things up and, thereafter, try as they certainly did, SOHC could not find a third goal and honours ended even with the visiting goalkeeper making a series of excellent saves.

SOHC were not helped by some ‘strange’ umpiring decisions and a card being issued to captain George Powell – awarded after he had tackled an opponent who went down as if hit by a bus!

SOHC goalkeeper Simon Baker was named the home team’s Man of the Match.

Tomorrow (Saturday) SOHC travel to face a Dart side that currently sits third in the table, immediately below SOHC, but some eight points worse off.

When the pair met in East Devon earlier in the season, SOHC won 2-0 and similar tomorrow will keep the title bid ‘on track’.

Taunton Vale A are also in action tomorrow when they entertain a Plymouth Marjon side that beat them 4-3 in their first meeting this league campaign.

After tomorrow there will be two games remaining for SOHC and Taunton Vale with the pair due to meet in Somerset on March 23 and, if both sides win their next two games, then everything will hinge on that last day of the season meeting!

● Remaining matches for SOHC and Taunton Vale A

March 9: Dart v SOHC; Taunton Vale A v Plymouth Marjon

March 16: SOHC v East Devon; Tavistock v Taunton Vale A

March 23: Taunton Vale A v SOHC