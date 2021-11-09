Narrow defeat for Sidmouth in a try-fest

Despite achieving their first four-try bonus point of the season, the Chiefs suffered a third successive defeat against Thornbury, going down 23-25.

Sidmouth kicked off in good conditions and took an early lead when the Thornbury backs dropped the ball on halfway. James Powell demonstrated his soccer skills in a controlled kick and chase to touchdown near the left corner for an unconverted try.

Dan Retter kicked a penalty before Thornbury opened their account with a try when their right winger won the chase after a grubber kick from his scrum half.

Midway through the half, Dan Armstrong extended the Chief’s lead when the forwards drove a lineout maul close to the line where the second row forced his way over from the base of a ruck.

With their superiority in the scrums beginning to gain influence, Thornbury held territorial advantage for much of the third quarter. However, Sidmouth defended well to restrict the visitors to a penalty and held a 13-10 lead at half-time.

Thornbury won a scrum against the head inside the Sidmouth 22 and a long pass from the fly half gave his backs room to outflank the home defence for a move finished off by the outside centre. The try was converted.

In a carbon copy of his side’s second try, Jed Reid powered over from the base of a ruck following a lineout catch-and-drive play to give the Chiefs a one-point lead. The lead was short-lived as the Thornbury fly half kicked a second penalty.

With ten minutes to go, the lead was extended when the outside centre scored his second try to finish off a sweeping handling move started inside his own half.

The Chiefs had a chance to draw level when Cian Warren finished off a similarly impressive handling move but Dan Retter’s conversion attempt from the left touchline drifted wide of the posts.

Thornbury held on to their slender lead and the Chiefs had to be content with a losing bonus point to add to their try one.

Quins take centre stage at Blackmore on Saturday, when they entertain Teignmouth 2nds kicking off at 2.30pm.



