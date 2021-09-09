New season for Sidmouth Junior Vikings

Published: 7:53 AM September 9, 2021

With the junior season all ready to kick off this weekend, we look forward to the Sidmouth Viking youngsters being back out on the pitch enjoying what they love the most.

It’s been a long break for these youngsters after a very interrupted season last year but we are hopeful for a much better 2021-22 season.

With 15 teams and over 200 players registered, the Junior Vikings season opens on Saturday with our U16’s starting their final season of youth Football competing in Division one of the Exeter and District Youth League.

The U16s face a home tie against Crediton U16s on the main pitch at Sidford, our other fixtures see both of our U14s teams also with home fixtures at Sidford on pitches 1 & 2 respectively, the Warriors, who will this year play their football in Division 2, will entertain West Exe U14s.

The Raiders, who play n Division 3, welcome Lympstone U14s, and the only other League fixture of the day sees the Vikings U12s make the short journey to play against Brixington U12s at the Archery Club Withycombe Raleigh, all of these fixtures are 10:30 kick offs and we look forward to your support.