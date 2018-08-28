Offer-Hoare nets four times as SOHC men’s third team win well

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s third team were 6-0 home winners in their South East II meeting with Yeovil and Sherborne.

Matt Offer-Hoare took the scoring honours as he netted four of the goals.

A terrific all-round performance from the team saw them ease to a fourth win of the campaign and, perhaps more importantly, they have now put five points between themselves and second bottom Yeovil and Sherborne.

There was no such joy for the SOHC men’s 2nd XI, who went down 5-0 at home to Tiverton 1st XI. SOHC bossed large periods of the first half, but, despite fashioning a number of chances, they were unable to find a goal and Tivvy netted twice, punishing defensive errors.

Three more goals after the break consigned SOHC to an eighth defeat of the South East One season.