Sidmouth seniors’ edge out Axe Cliff in close encounter

On Thursday, Sidmouth seniors were in action again, this time testing out the feasibility of running inter club competitions with a match against visiting Axe Cliff, writes Hugh Dorliac.

This was Sidmouth seniors’ first match since the start of the pandemic.

Across Devon all matches have been cancelled.

However, by applying a reduced team format (six players per team) and strict observance of social distancing rules both on the golf course and in the restaurant, the match was deemed safe to proceed.

The sun shone and everyone agreed that the greens were in great condition – playing fast and tricky!

The first pair out for Sidmouth was Mike Davis (Seniors’ captain) and Ray Gunston. A very even contest, but Sidmouth were always ahead, leading by one after nine holes, increasing their lead to two up on the 14, but losing the 17th to send the match down the 18th.

Good play by both teams on the last saw the hole parred – resulting in a Sidmouth win.

The second pair of Steve Nunn and Richard Seaver was up against a low handicapper and the opposition’s senior captain.

By the fifth hole the Axe Cliff pair was already three up and in control. However, playing some excellent golf by the eight hole the match was all square.

After that the match see sawed, but after 15 holes the match was still tied.

However, some excellent play on the 16th and 17th holes gave Sidmouth a two-and-one victory.

The last pair of Hugh Dorliac and Paul Blay, against strong opposition were four down after six holes. Making something of a recovery, by the 12th they managed to reduce the deficit to two.

However, the loss of the 15th and 16th led to the inevitable win for Axe Cliff - four up with two to play.

Mike Davis, was pleased to report not only a win against Axe Cliff by a margin of two to one, but an excellent post-match meal afterwards under the social distancing rules. Fingle Glen and Lyme Regis have been lined up for the next two matches, both at home.