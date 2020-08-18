Orr Cup success at Sidmouth for richly deserving Gerri Whitrow

Golf club and ball Archant

The Orr Cup was presented by Helga Orr in memory of her husband Colonel WEA Orr, who was a past captain in the 1950’s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winner with an outstanding 42 points was ladies’ secretary Gerri Whitrow resulting in a three-shot reduction of her handicap!

The-runner up was Alison Godwin with a fine score of 40 points who also saw a reduction in her handicap.

In third place was Sheila Tallon on count back from Mo Borer who both scored 37 points!

Penny Lyne hosted her Lady Captain’s Day last Saturday.

There were 12 teams of three taking part in a fun stableford competition which involved playing cards!

When you reached each green there was either a Jack, Queen or King, you had one score to count, two scores to count or three scores and you also doubled your points where you found a joker!

Despite having to dodge a few showers the temperature was perfect for playing golf.

After the round, lady captain, Penny welcomed the competitors to après golf drinks behind the 18th Green followed by a fabulous cream tea provided by Kerry our caterer.

The winners of the competition were Ros Eaton, Catherine Walden and Amy Moore with a magnificent score of 113 points, helped in no small measure by Amy Moore’s eagle at the 16th hole!

The runners-up with a score of 102 points were Mo Borer, Heather Cowan and Chris Cave and in third place with 99 points were Angela Coles, Mandy Furniss and Judy Ritz on count back from Liz Chance, Wendi Abraham and Pauline Couldwell.

The prize winners were delighted with their Cath Kidston bags presented by Penny.

Penny thanked everyone who turned out to support her special day and to all who donated to the captains’ charities, Devon Air Ambulance and Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club which raised nearly £300.00 on the day.

Our vice-captain Mo Kendall rounded off the proceedings by presenting Penny with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the ladies section.