Alex Munro leads the Mighty Greens home at the 2019 Otterton Reindeer Run

Sidmouth Running Club members at the 2019 Otterton Reindeer Run. Picture SRC Archant

There was a fantastic turnout for this year's Otterton Reindeer Run with no fewer than 25 Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) members in attendance, writes Hamish Spence.

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5747. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5747. Picture: Terry Ife

Festive spirits were in full flow in Otterton on the first Saturday of December and - just to be clear - in the form of attire and not drink!"

Some competitors were dressed in fancy dress and amongst the 'outfits' on display were a gingerbread man, reindeer or runners with Santa hats or deer antlers.

The weather was kind to the runners on the day, giving them a mild and dry day with no wind.

The ground was not too wet, so not much slipping around going on under foot either, making it possible for some great time keeping.

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5736. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5736. Picture: Terry Ife

The first of the Mighty Green (MG) contingent to cross the finish line was Alex Munro, who was 15th overall in a time of 49:08.

Next home was John Keast in 53:57 and he was followed by Kyle Baker, 54:20, Ellen Keast, 54:26, and Catherine Hilton, 56:37.

Christine and Karen Farnham as usual headed off together with Christine pulling away, leaving Karen behind.

This lasted until halfway round when Karen caught her sister back up and then overtook.

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5743. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5743. Picture: Terry Ife

Karen stayed ahead for the rest of the run and crossed the line just one second infront of her sibling at 1:02:05.

The next MG home was Sarah Clapham, finishing in a time of 1:03:01 and then came David Wright, 1:04:55, Cathy Keast 1:06:37, Derek Blackburn, 1:08:09, Susan Reeves, 1:09:12, Jon Bull, 1:11:16 and Nikita Kay, 1:12:37.

Bert Dykema took part with his sister Frederiek and they ran the whole route together, finishing in a time of 1:13:43.

Next home were Helen Palmer, 1:28:09, Julia Haddrell, 1:25:44 and Lesley Miszewska, 1:26:16.

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5732. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5732. Picture: Terry Ife

Helen Neighbour crossed the finish line with a time of 1:28:04 with Sue Cunningham following just two seconds later.

Gingerbread man, aka Ronnie Masters, finished in a time of 1:28:27 and Caroline Ball enjoyed the run, finishing in 1:29:08, beating Alexa Baker, who finished in 1:29:24.

Terry Bewes found himself playing cat-and-mouse with Ronnie Masters [Gingerbread man].

The pair ran their own 'race within a race' with Terry finally being over taken for the fourth time just before the end coming in at 1:30:02.

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5730. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5730. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5723. Picture: Terry Ife Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5723. Picture: Terry Ife