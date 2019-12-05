Advanced search

Another successful Sidmouth Running Club junior group course is concluded.

PUBLISHED: 13:07 05 December 2019

The Sidmouth Running Club juniors giving the thumbs up. Picture TONY VELTEROP

The Sidmouth Running Club juniors giving the thumbs up. Picture TONY VELTEROP

Archant

Sidmouth Running Club's (SRC) juniors have enjoyed another course meeting at the Sidmouth College gym every Sunday during the current term, writes Kerry Boyle.

Sidmouth Running Club junior members with their certificates having completed the course. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUBSidmouth Running Club junior members with their certificates having completed the course. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Twenty youngsters aged from eight to 12, were split into two groups; one of 8-11 years and the other of 12 plus, and all really did put in some great effort.

Those aged from 8-11 played games in the gym involving throwing, running and jumping.

The 12 plus group went out on the school field and into the Byes in all weathers and took part in running games to improve their speed and endurance in running.

This week sees our final meeting of the year and we will be taking part in the Otterton Reindeer 3km fun run.

Congratulations go to Aidan Corfield and Rose Ashby from the 12-14yr group, who have achieved our silver award as they have attended every session since September!

Dominic Hall, William Hall, Seth Lancaster, Ellie Jamani, Maisie Crouch and Taya Meek, from the eight to 11 group and Kara Salter from the 12-14yr group, all gained the bronze award for 100 per cent attendance this half-term.

However, everyone received 'Mighty Green' certificates for their hours of effort - well done, to one all!

Next year we are concentrating on the 12 year and older juniors, and will be meeting at Port Royal.

We are keen to reach out to anyone who may want to join and we will be running a beginners' course for juniors in January and more details will be on our website later this month, so keep an eye on www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk or send an email to juniors@sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk

We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to coaches Kerry Boyle, Claire Ashby and run leaders Charlie Forrer, Tim Dafforn, Janice Ranson and Jenny Jepperson as well as parent helpers Els Laurys and Kerry Salter.

