Covid Crisis - Lockdown tps for the lone runner

PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 26 April 2020

The Sidmouth Running Club April 26 challenge. Picture ARCHANT

The Sidmouth Running Club April 26 challenge. Picture ARCHANT

Archant

For the runner taking on a route alone, Sidmouth Running Club’s Kyle Baker has devised a general keep yourself safe list which is more relevant for during this Corvid crisis.

The Kyle ‘stay safe’ reads...

1. Tell someone your planned route.

2. Take a fully charged mobile phone with you, one with the app What 3words installed.

3. Keep hydrated and take a drink with you.

4. Try to avoid busy ares like parks and green spaces.

5. If running past someone leave a 2 meters space.

6. Avoid busy timings. Early mornings, lunchtimes and early evenings are often quieter.

7. Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

8. If you feel unwell, don’t go running. There’s always tomorrow!

A reminder that Sidmouth Running Club are embracing the 26.2 Challenge taking place this Sunday (April 26).

See more running news now on page 47.

