Leap Year Parkrun makes for a novel occasion

The Sidmouth Running Club group that took part in the Exmouth Leap Year Parkrun. Picture: JULIA HADDRELL Archant

With this year being a leap year, February 29 was, coincidently, a Saturday, writes Hamish Spence.

Nobody has run a Parkrun on a Saturday, February 29 before!

The last time a Saturday was also February 29 was back in 1992, long before Parkrun began.

The next time it will be possible to do this will be on Saturday, February 29, 2048, so, put that date in your diary… just under 28 years to go!

Shaun Tipton headed up north to take part in the picturesque Parkrun in Worsley, Manchester.

There was a great atmosphere with some rain, a bit of sunshine, woodlands and one stream, all on a flattish route.

Shaun particularly enjoyed the cheerful high-fiving Marshall's.

At Henstridge Airfield Arthur and Christine Vince managed times of 45:41 and 48:38 respectively.

Travelling even further afield, to the other side of the globe Karen Farnham and David Millen took part in the Queenstown, New Zealand, Parkrun.

This run followed a pleasant route alongside Lake Wakatipu and through woodlands and gardens.

The run took in three hills and felt very slow!

However, both managed to get around in under 30 minutes.

Nearer to home, David H Welsh, David Skinner, Christie Ward, John Sharples Sarah Powell and Beccy Johnson all leapt into action at a blustery Seaton.

Julia Haddrell was joined by eight other Mighty Green's (MGs) at Exmouth, they had almost every weather type thrown at them, wind, rain, hail, a beautiful rainbow and then finally the sun came out!

The MGs who took part in the Exmouth Parkrun, and their times, were: Sarah Clapham (25:54); Derek Blackburn (26:17); Paula Farrand (26:50); Al Colwill (27:02); Bert Dykema (28:52); Julia Haddrell (32:06); Jane Stein (32:44); Lesley Miszewska (32:59) and Joanne May (49:37).