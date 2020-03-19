Advanced search

Mighty Green off-road night runners enjoy the Escape Wych Woods 7k meeting

PUBLISHED: 18:55 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 19 March 2020

Mighty Greens Sarah Browne (left), Kyle Baker and Terry Bewes, before setting off into the darkness of the Wych Woods 7k race. Picture SRC

Mighty Greens Sarah Browne (left), Kyle Baker and Terry Bewes, before setting off into the darkness of the Wych Woods 7k race. Picture SRC

Intrepid off-road night runners Sarah Browne, Terry Bewes and Kyle Baker all braved the twilight run, Escape Wych Woods 7k, held on the middle Saturday of March, writes Hamish Spence.

This race was originally scheduled to take place on February 15, but was postponed then owing to the presence of ‘Storm Dennis’,

The competitors were treated to a very plush venue to check into, as Race HQ was the Taunton and Pickeridge Golf Club on the outskirts of Taunton and the edge of the Blackdown Hills.

This was the most luxurious race HQ that Terry had ever seen, and they were made to feel very welcome, they had even produced a special menu for the runners for after the race.

Kyle, Sarah and Terry were running the 7km route which departed along a very civilised tarmac path.

This did not last long and before long they were on the grass paths of the golf club. They then entered what once was a field, but was now a bog with knee deep mud. After wading through that, they entered Wych Wood and ran along the gravel and dirt paths.

The paths all felt uphill and various areas were thick gluey mud, and boy, did that mud stick!

Many a shoe was lost with many competitors opting for avoidance and then finding it tougher on the edges.

So, as we all know at Sidmouth Running Club (SRC), this type of route is where we stand out.

In-stead of slowing down and going around, the Mighty Green team just ploughed straight through, overtaking many competitors each time.

This was a course made for the Mighty Greens, deep mud and hills, we love them and all three recorded excellent times.

Kyle, whilst not too keen prior to the start of the race, soon got into racing mode and once the first person had overtaken him, Kyle hit the turbo. He finished in fifth place overall in 40:25, with Sarah 41st in 57:10 and Terry in 46th and under the hour in a time of 58:54 which placed him third in age group out of 120 finishers.

