Mighty Green quartet complete the SW 5 Trigs race

Sidmouth Running Club members Bex McDonald (left) Allen Kay proping up the trig point and the number 0ne Adrian Horne. Picture; SRC Archant

With great weather conditions, four Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) members took part in the South West 5 Trigs race writes Hamish Spence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Like the 8 Trigs race, the 5 trigs was also a self-navigating event.

The route took the competitors on a 22-mile jaunt starting from Budleigh Salterton and following the coast line heading to Exmouth for a short stint before heading inland and a gradual climb up to Woodbury Castle.

Then across to Aylesbeare common and down to the River Otter before a mammoth climb up onto Muttermoor, across to the sharp short climb to High Peak trig.

It was then a short burst back along the coast to finish at Budleigh.

The first 10/12 miles, running pals Adrian Gripper Horne, Bex McDonald and Allan Kay would agree, were enjoyable. Antony Hall zipped past the trio in the first few miles and was all but a green dot in the distance, he was gone.

Many were stumped when trying to find the Black Hill trig, but thanks to Dirk Bander for prepping us, we found it straight away.

The worst obstacle by far for them to overcome was the very busy A3180. A welcomed family meeting at Joneys Cross with snacks, water and encouragement was well timed before the endurance part, Muttersmoor and the climb up Back Lane. There was not much talking at this point and much walking until reaching Kebles Seat. Catching their breath at the top they proceeded towards the short nip up onto High Peak Trig. The climb up was excruciating and muscles were hurting now!

However, they knew that there was many more undulating miles to get to the finish line. Mighty Green Antony Hall crossed the line in a time of 3:33 to claim second place while Ross Walton’s ‘honorary Mighty Green’, brother, Guy, took third place in a time of 3:36.

The group of three parted company after High Peak and it was every man/woman for themselves with Bex McDonald coming out on top to take 17th place in 4:48 and the two lads, Adrian and Allen, crossing the line joint 25th in a time of 5:18.