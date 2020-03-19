Parkruns set to be out of action into April owing to coronavirus

Exmouth Park Run Ref exe 11 20TI 9704 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Parkruns are the latest sport to announce a suspension in action owing to the coronavirus.

The weekly events have become popular the length and breadth of the county and East Devon has a number of very successful Parkruns.

However, all Parkrun events have been suspended, initially until the end of March, but is likely to continue into April.

The Parkrun concept was launched in Bushy Park, London in 2020 by Paul Sinton-Hewitt and the idea is now enjoyed by millions in over 20 countries across the world.

In the UK alone there are 715 listed Parkruns with over two million people participating in the weekly events.

Parkrun chief operating officer Tom Williams said: “We know that this message may be a difficult one for you to receive, Rest assured that we are working hard to develop our strategy so that we are able to support the health and happiness of parkrunners around the world during this difficult time.

“Remaining active is incredibly important, and we are working on ways to encourage and support that.”