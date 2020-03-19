Advanced search

Parkruns set to be out of action into April owing to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:55 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 19 March 2020

Exmouth Park Run Ref exe 11 20TI 9704 Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Park Run Ref exe 11 20TI 9704 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Parkruns are the latest sport to announce a suspension in action owing to the coronavirus.

The weekly events have become popular the length and breadth of the county and East Devon has a number of very successful Parkruns.

However, all Parkrun events have been suspended, initially until the end of March, but is likely to continue into April.

The Parkrun concept was launched in Bushy Park, London in 2020 by Paul Sinton-Hewitt and the idea is now enjoyed by millions in over 20 countries across the world.

In the UK alone there are 715 listed Parkruns with over two million people participating in the weekly events.

Parkrun chief operating officer Tom Williams said: “We know that this message may be a difficult one for you to receive, Rest assured that we are working hard to develop our strategy so that we are able to support the health and happiness of parkrunners around the world during this difficult time.

“Remaining active is incredibly important, and we are working on ways to encourage and support that.”

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Foodbank shuts down collection service in Sid Valley amid coronavirus outbreak

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Foodbank shuts down collection service in Sid Valley amid coronavirus outbreak

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth bowlers step in to save touring side’s blank day – and it proves fun for all!

The Sussex Bowls president and Sidmouth captain (right) say 'cheers' during a wonderful day at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

SPHC men’s 4th XI show great spirit in tough time at Taunton

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Parkruns set to be out of action into April owing to coronavirus

Exmouth Park Run Ref exe 11 20TI 9704 Picture: Terry Ife

Mighty Green off-road night runners enjoy the Escape Wych Woods 7k meeting

Mighty Greens Sarah Browne (left), Kyle Baker and Terry Bewes, before setting off into the darkness of the Wych Woods 7k race. Picture SRC

Cressall at the double as SOHC men’s 2nd XI draw in Exeter

Drive 24