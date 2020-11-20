Advanced search

Couch to 5K

PUBLISHED: 06:36 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:36 20 November 2020

The Couch to 5K plan for running beginners

The Couch to 5K plan for running beginners

Archant

Couch to 5K

If you feel inspired by running club achievements, try getting into the sport with the superb Couch to 5K programme.

Couch to 5K is a running plan for absolute beginners.  It was developed by a new runner, Josh Clark, who wanted to help his 50-something mum get off the couch and start runnin.

The plan involves three runs a week, with a day of rest in between, and a different schedule for each of the nine weeks.

Probably the biggest challenge a new runner faces is not knowing how or where to start. Often, when trying to get into exercise, we can overdo it, feel defeated and give up when we’re just getting started.

Couch to 5K works because it starts with a mix of running and walking to gradually build up your fitness and stamina.

Download the NHS Couch to 5K running plan for beginners and make your lockdown a chance to get fit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery ladies on a positive pathway

Ottery St Mary Girls

Couch to 5K

The Couch to 5K plan for running beginners

Fundraising page set up to keep flaming barrels rolling

Ottery Tar Barrels 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Beer Men’s Shed – Helping in the local community

A typical workshop session at Beer Men's Shed. Picture: Beer Men's Shed.

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to impose a pay freeze on 5m public sector workers Picture: contributed