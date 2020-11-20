Couch to 5K

If you feel inspired by running club achievements, try getting into the sport with the superb Couch to 5K programme.

Couch to 5K is a running plan for absolute beginners. It was developed by a new runner, Josh Clark, who wanted to help his 50-something mum get off the couch and start runnin.

The plan involves three runs a week, with a day of rest in between, and a different schedule for each of the nine weeks.

Probably the biggest challenge a new runner faces is not knowing how or where to start. Often, when trying to get into exercise, we can overdo it, feel defeated and give up when we’re just getting started.

Couch to 5K works because it starts with a mix of running and walking to gradually build up your fitness and stamina.

Download the NHS Couch to 5K running plan for beginners and make your lockdown a chance to get fit.