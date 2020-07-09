Sidmouth Juniors back in action – and loving every minute of it!

One of the Sidmouth Running Club Junior groups observing good social distances while taking part in the group activities in The Byes on Sunday morning. Picture: ELS LAUREYS Archant

The first Sunday in July saw the very popular Sidmouth Running Club Juniors group return to action, writes Kerry Boyle.

With Coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place the youngsters have bene unable to meet up and so this was the first gathering of the group for three months!

Owing to the restrictions and guidelines in place and the importance of social distancing, each group could not be bigger than five athletes along with the one coach.

This meant that the 20 spaces very quickly filled up with keen youngsters wanting to be involved again.

This unfortunately also meant turning some away until the rules change.

The juniors used the fields up at the top end of the Byes in Sidford as they are spacious and tend to have fewer dogs in them. There were two younger groups of eight- to 10-year-olds who concentrated on games based on the fundamentals of athletics and two groups of 10- to13-year-olds, who mainly practiced strength and conditioning work.

All the children really enjoyed themselves as many are not back at school and it is great that they can be doing some activities with their friends again.

Straight after the session Jemma Wiltshire, Mum of Ben and Elsie who were in Charlie Forrer’s group said: “Thank you so much for setting this up. The kids are buzzing. Just what they needed.”

Els Laureys who has Ella in Kerry Boyle’s group and Arden in Tim Dafforn’s said: “It gave the children a great feeling to be an active part of the club again.”

Claire Ashby is the fourth coach and, in her group, Flo Rousseau-Kennell’s mother said: “A big thank you to all involved with the club – it’s great to be back.”

There will be two more sessions this term and we are hoping that come September, we will be able to have bigger groups, so that more children will be able to join in!

Anyone interested in helping or coaching please contact the junior’s coach via email: juniors@sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk or the website: Sidmouth Running Club – Eat, Sleep, Run, Repeat