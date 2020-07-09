Advanced search

Sidmouth Juniors back in action – and loving every minute of it!

PUBLISHED: 11:28 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 09 July 2020

One of the Sidmouth Running Club Junior groups observing good social distances while taking part in the group activities in The Byes on Sunday morning. Picture: ELS LAUREYS

One of the Sidmouth Running Club Junior groups observing good social distances while taking part in the group activities in The Byes on Sunday morning. Picture: ELS LAUREYS

Archant

The first Sunday in July saw the very popular Sidmouth Running Club Juniors group return to action, writes Kerry Boyle.

With Coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place the youngsters have bene unable to meet up and so this was the first gathering of the group for three months!

Owing to the restrictions and guidelines in place and the importance of social distancing, each group could not be bigger than five athletes along with the one coach.

This meant that the 20 spaces very quickly filled up with keen youngsters wanting to be involved again.

This unfortunately also meant turning some away until the rules change.

The juniors used the fields up at the top end of the Byes in Sidford as they are spacious and tend to have fewer dogs in them. There were two younger groups of eight- to 10-year-olds who concentrated on games based on the fundamentals of athletics and two groups of 10- to13-year-olds, who mainly practiced strength and conditioning work.

All the children really enjoyed themselves as many are not back at school and it is great that they can be doing some activities with their friends again.

Straight after the session Jemma Wiltshire, Mum of Ben and Elsie who were in Charlie Forrer’s group said: “Thank you so much for setting this up. The kids are buzzing. Just what they needed.”

Els Laureys who has Ella in Kerry Boyle’s group and Arden in Tim Dafforn’s said: “It gave the children a great feeling to be an active part of the club again.”

Claire Ashby is the fourth coach and, in her group, Flo Rousseau-Kennell’s mother said: “A big thank you to all involved with the club – it’s great to be back.”

There will be two more sessions this term and we are hoping that come September, we will be able to have bigger groups, so that more children will be able to join in!

Anyone interested in helping or coaching please contact the junior’s coach via email: juniors@sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk or the website: Sidmouth Running Club – Eat, Sleep, Run, Repeat

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Juniors back in action – and loving every minute of it!

One of the Sidmouth Running Club Junior groups observing good social distances while taking part in the group activities in The Byes on Sunday morning. Picture: ELS LAUREYS

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Ottery town councillor steps down

Lyn Harding is standing in the Ottery Town Council elections for the Tipton St John ward. Picture: Lyn Harding

Cricket back - guidelines issued ahead of a return to action for local cricketers

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Deane Medal win for Lee Wenham while trio net 6-6-6 Stableford success

The Deane Medal that dates back to 1893. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB