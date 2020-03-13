Sidmouth RC's Toby de Gruchy first home at the 2020 Grizzly Cub

Sidmouth Running Club member Toby de Gruchy after his win in the 2020 Grizzly Cub race. Picture SRC Archant

A very fast young Toby de Gruchy took the first place in the Grizzly Cub, completing the route in a very speedy 1:07:57, writes Hamish Spence.

This means that SRC retains this crown for the second year running. Then, in fifth place was Ben Chesters with a fabulous time of 1:13:10 and, not far behind Ben was Tim Dafforn.

Tim felt he'd had a very good race, renaming himself as Mr Consistent for improving his three seconds faster than last year's time.

He tried very hard to keep up with Ben Chesters, but lost sight of him on the cliff path to Branscombe. Tim had a quick 'comical' fall near the beach and tried to save a bit back for his return trip to the finish line. He took 10th place in a time of 1:18:19.

Greg Ward did very well, coming 75th in 1:35:30 and Sue Coleman who was aiming for a sub two-hour time, was thrilled that her impersonation of a penguin sliding down to Branscombe beach didn't stop her quest!

She arrived back in 1:45:11. Katherine Hall did herself proud by knocking around two-and-a-half minutes from last years' time.

An extremely muddy Kat arrived back on the line in 1:47 and was immediately hosed down by the fire brigade.

Really enjoying himself and showing it, was John Sharples who was 184th, finishing in a time of 1:51:41.

Next in were: Derek Blackburn, 1:57; Paula Farrand, 2:01:36 and then Sam and Nick Dicks, who ran together and both arrived back in 2:01:43.

Bert Dykema did very well in his longest race for a few years arriving back in 2:11.

Suzi Rockey, Catherine Cruise, Sarah Burston and Terry Bewes ran as a group.

Suzi who was recovering from an injury hit the pain barrier near the end, but came through with a 2:19:47 time with Catherine at 2:19:48 and Sarah Burston, 21:19:54.

Terry, who has done 10 full Grizzlies over the years and was glad to do the Cub, managed a time of 2:19:55.

This was Julia Haddrell's first Grizzly Cub and she found out what an energy sapping start on pebbles was like!

However, not to be deterred she kept her spirits high and enjoyed the fabulous views when on the tops of the hills and grabbed a time of 2:33:46. There were a total of 587 competitors.