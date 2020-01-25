Sidmouth RCs Laura Broughton impresses on return to the First Chance 10k

Sidmouth Running Club's Laura Broughton after the First Chance 10k 2020 at Exeter Quayside. Picture: SRC Archant

Sidmouth Running Club's Laura Broughton blasted her previous time at the First Chance 10k to pieces when she took part in the 2020 race, writes Hamish Spence.

Eight years ago, Laura entered into her first ever running event, which just happened to be the 2012 First Chance 10k.

On the third Sunday of January 2020, Laura revisited the event.

This race is a fast, pancake flat 10k route around the Exeter Riverside Valley Park, an ideal place to establish a personal best time and Laura certainly did not disappoint on that front!

On a crisp and cold, but sunny morning, she powered her way around the route and crossed over the finish line in 55:16 (Stava time). This bettered her previous time by a staggering 11 minutes! Well done, Laura, that really was a 'Mighty Green effort'.