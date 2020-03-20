Sidmouth runner conquers the Totally Muddy 10k

Sidmouth Running Club member Derek Blackburn after completing tghe Totally Muddy 10. Picture SRC Archant

Weekend Mighty Green Mudlarker, Derek Blackburn, took part in the Totally Muddy 10k, writes Hamish Spence.

The 2020 version of the event certainly lived up to its name!

The Totally Muddy 5k and 10k took place in Ashcombe Forrest.

The 5k race set off first just before the 10k which guaranteed that the paths were very wet, muddy and churned up.

The 10k race was two laps of the course and over 750ft of elevation gain.

Derek thoroughly enjoyed the race and crossed the finish line 45th out of 100 competitors in an impressive time of 1:19.