Sidmouth Running Club Beginners Group, progressing at pace

PUBLISHED: 11:15 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 13 February 2020

Sidmouth Running Club head coach Tim Mitchell presenting certificates to the first three members of the latest beginners group, Jane Stein, Nikki Gosney and Lee-Ann Thomson, to acknowledge the trio completing the non-stop three mile route, Picture: SRC

Sidmouth Running Club head coach Tim Mitchell presenting certificates to the first three members of the latest beginners group, Jane Stein, Nikki Gosney and Lee-Ann Thomson, to acknowledge the trio completing the non-stop three mile route, Picture: SRC

Having completed their three mile, non-stop run last Wednesday evening, Jane Stein, Nikki Gosney and Lee-Ann Thomas all received their three-mile certificates from head coach Tim Mitchell, writes hamish Spence.

They had no idea of the events that would unfold in the evening that lay ahead.

The three ladies ran with the beginners group to give moral support to the five other group members that were taking on the non-stop three mile challenge.

As the group headed along Livonia Road, one of the 'challengers' became unwell. So, with some quick thinking and without anyone stopping, Nikki made the very helpful call to lead the others in the group on around the route.

This enabled another five more members of the Beginners Group to complete the non-stop three mile course, while Jane, Lee-Ann and Terry looked after the casualty.

Happily, it all turned out well and Terry said a sincere thanks to our three new members who absolutely embody our ethos at SRC.

Without their quick thinking, the evenings attempt would have been thwarted.

