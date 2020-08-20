Sidmouth Running Club forced to cancel the 2020 ‘JP’s Exe to Axe’ meeting

Sidmouth Running Club have very reluctantly had to cancel one of the year’s big racing events and it’s yet another casualty of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘JP’s Exe to Axe’ meeting was meant to have been run earlier this year in March, but organisers decided to put it back to later in the year, in the hope that the pandemic might have eased.

Sadly, that is not the case and so the 2020 race will not now take place.

The club announced on their website: ‘Having gone through the guidelines, we have had to face the fact that we would not be able to make the race Covid-19 secure, either for competitors and their families, for the many helpers and volunteers, or for the general public.

‘All entrants will have received an email from SiEntries informing them of their options for either deferring to next year or to receive a full refund.’

The next running of JP’s Exe to Axe will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

For all the latest news on all things Sidmouth Running Club www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk